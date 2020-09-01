Police in the West Gonja district of the Savannah Region has arrested three suspected armed robbers on the Damongo-Kotito road.

The suspected robbers had allegedly robbed three motorbikes belonging to a campaign team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region before their arrest.

Inspector Joe Botwe, the Damongo district police who briefed the media about the robbery said the NPP campaign team reported the robbery incidence to his outfit.

According to him, men stationed at the Busunu Police post had a distress call from the campaign team that they had encountered a robbery on their way from Damongo to Kikito.

Following the tip-off, the police at Busunu rushed to the scene where they arrested the suspects who were still present.

Upon their arrest, the police found guns and knives which were retrieved for evidential purposes.

The three suspects have since been handed to the Damongo police for further processing for court.

According to Inspector Joe the three suspects would be arraigned before the Bole District Magistrate Court on August 1.