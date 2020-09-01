Social media is not always a friendly place and a number of celebrities have been dragged on the internet over the choices they made with their own life.

Despite that, some of these stars seem unperturbed by the negativity.

Young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is one celebrity who got fans buzzing after she got married to her much-older billionaire husband as his fifth or sixth wife.

Despite that, the young film star is obviously living her best life with her new family and does not have the time for negativity.

Just recently, the Nollywood epic actress was spotted having a good time with her co-wife, Laila, at their children’s birthday party.

Laila’s daughter, Maya, recently clocked eight, while her older step-brother, Mabrook, clocked 11 on August 31

A joint house party was organised for the celebrants and family members and well-wishers were in attendance.

At the party, Regina and her co-wife were spotted having a fabulous time.

The Nwoko wives played a game whereby they had to dance round a chair and get a seat once the music stopped.

The fun game eventually ended with Regina being the winner.

