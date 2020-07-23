Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has revealed the tattoo she did for her newborn son with business mogul Ned Nwoko.

The actress, who welcomed her first child a few weeks ago, named the baby Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

Her excitement of being a first mother has led her to ink a huge tattoo of her son’s name on her wrist.

SEE ALSO

The actress took to her Instagram page to show off the tattoo which reads “Munir” and it is also followed by a heart shape and wave of shocks.

See picture of the tattoo below: