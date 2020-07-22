Veteran Ghanaian actress, Irene Opare has revealed how she met ace broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi.
She said they met on a set to shoot a commercial and their love story begun.
However, Irene said she does not recall how Chairman General as he is popularly called made her fall in love with him.
The duo have a beautiful daughter, Fafa Kayi.
