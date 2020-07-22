A masked thief was caught stealing a massive dildo from a Las Vegas sex shop in broad daylight.

In the surveillance footage of the July 14 theft at the Deja Vu Love Boutique in Las Vegas, which was obtained by TMZ, the man was seen calmly walking into the store.

As he picked up a 3-foot, 40-pound dildo, he immediately left with the massive sex toy slung over his shoulder without paying.

According to the police report, the guy whose ID was concealed by a face mask, fled with the sex toy in a white car, similar to a Dodge Caliber.

He “just picked it up and walked out with it,” a store employee, who declined to give her name, told HuffPost on Tuesday, July 21.

She said the stolen good is actually a sex toy named Moby and sells for $1,250.