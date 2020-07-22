The Electoral Commission (EC) has described as unfortunate, John Dramani Mahama’s decision to end his tour of some registration centres in the country.

Mr Mahama on his official Facebook post, announced his decision to stop his visits to some voter registration centres in the country’s capital, Accra due to the disregard for Coronavirus safety protocols.

“I have cut short my unannounced visit to some voter registration centres in Accra and Tema this afternoon. This is because of the very low awareness of the #COVID19 protocols including physical distancing and the wearing of masks.

“We have to step up public education on COVID-19 so that people can appreciate the risk,” he wrote.

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress started his tour in the Volta region where he spoke to chiefs and elders in the region after his rounds.

Reacting to this, the EC Commissioner, Mrs Mensa, noted that her outfit has put in place stringent measures to ensure that registrants observe the safety protocols and that despite the measures put in place, it was incumbent on registrants and all stakeholders to adhere to the protocols.