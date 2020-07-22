Adom FM’s Odo Ahomaso host, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, says she has been humiliated countless times by some industry players who distance themselves from her at many functions.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall over the weekend she said many people hold false perceptions about her due to the sensitive nature of her radio show.

According to the relationship expert, a lot of them regard themselves as angels who don’t want her close to dent their brands.

I was humiliated one time when I went to a program and someone sitting by me left for another chair. It has happened too many times. They see me as a devil. The truth is they think what they do and what I do, I don’t fit their caliber.

They think they are angels, you are saying you are married and that is your certificate but your husband will still be cheating on you, she told host Mike 2.