A video of billionaire, Ned Nwoko, showing love to his wife, Regina Daniels, has been spotted online.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a clip. In the video, the billionaire and the actress stood together to take a photo as a love song played in the background.

Mr Nwoko drew the new mum close and placed his arms on her shoulder. He lovingly looked at her before looking back at the camera.

As the song that was playing talked about being kissed slowly, the billionaire planted a kiss on the young actress’ head and then laughed out loud.

The couple never fails to express love for each other even when they are out.

Watch the video below: