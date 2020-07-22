

Richard Nyamah, Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has extolled the role of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in transforming Zongo communities.



His analogy followed a debate between him and Alhaji Nasiru, a fellow communicator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over Dr Bawumia’s assertion that the NPP government had transformed the Zongo Communities, coupled with the subsequent praise showered him [Dr Bawumia] by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Sharabutu Osman.



Alhaji Nasiru argued that, if Dr Bawumia had indeed changed the Zongo Communities as he claimed he has, then the four arrested bodyguards of Madam Hawa Koomson would not be people from the Zongo Community.

His view is that because the Zongo Communities are still underdeveloped, persons in the area are being taken advantage of and used for acts of violence.



But in a rebuttal, Mr Nyamah noted that Jesus Christ came to die and save mankind from sin, but yet there is still the abundance of sin.



“Jesus came to save us from sin, but we still sin, Dr Bawumia has done extremely well for the Zongo Communities and the National Chief Imam has even testified to it,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Wednesday.