A mason, Julius Obomeh, who was confronted by his wife for having condoms has mounted a hilarious defence, saying he only fills them with water.

While the “I only fill them with water” response was interesting, what followed cracked ribs as Mr Obomeh said once he filled the condoms, he kicked them around until they burst, just for fun.

The wife, Evelyn Dery in an interview on Nhyira FM’s Obra said she discovered eleven pieces of the latex materials she suspects had been hidden by her husband a month ago.

When she inspected them days later the number had dropped to five.

This, according to her, forced her to question him since they have not used condoms in any of their sexual interactions.

But her husband said a nurse he had worked for gave them to him.

He added: “I don’t use it for anything untoward. Sometimes, I fill them with water and kick them about till they burst.”