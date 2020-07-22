Liverpool’s name has finally been engraved on the Premier League trophy.

After claiming their first top-flight title for 30 years, Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy for the first time after Wednesday’s match against Chelsea at Anfield.

Sky Sports will show the game and presentation free to air on Sky Pick, as one of their 25 free games as part of Project Restart after discussions with the Premier League and Liverpool.

Liverpool’s players and staff will be presented with their medals and the trophy on a special podium built on the Kop, surrounded by fan banners.

Thousands of fans gathered at Anfield last month after Manchester City’s defeat at Chelsea saw them crowned champions.

Merseyside Police have asked fans to again stay away from the stadium.

“This is such an important night for all Liverpool fans in the city and worldwide, with the Premier League trophy to be lifted inside the stadium,” read a statement.

“The club and TV companies have made careful preparations to ensure that millions of people can enjoy these special moments on screen, in the comfort of their homes.

“On this occasion, the best seat in the house is in your living room. There is simply no benefit to going to the ground and we as a city cannot afford for people to gather in large numbers.”