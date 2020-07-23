Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said that things were dire when the Akufo-Addo government took over the management of the country in 2017.

According to him, though the economy was in shambles, the New Patriotic Party government set out to ensure macroeconomic stability and enhance government institutions by providing more resources, and now they have changed the story.

Mr Ofori-Atta made this known while presenting the 2020 Mid-Year Budget review to Parliament today, Thursday, July 23, 2020.

He said, the government has relegated ‘dumsor’ to the past.

“It is clear to our fellow Ghanaians that we have ensured three and a half years of stable and cheaper power,” he said.

He noted that the Mahama-led government had the penchant of awarding contracts by heart, even though they didn’t know how to pay for them.

“The previous government had the penchant of awarding contracts by heart even when they had no idea as to how to pay for them. So to protect the public purse,

my Ministry initiated and requested the Auditor-General to audit and validate the over GH¢11

billion outstanding claims which had been approved and left by the previous government to

be paid. The Auditor-General validated GH¢6 billion of the GH¢11 billion claims. We await

the subsequent surcharging of all those complicit in the submission of the disallowed claims

from the Auditor General’s Department,” he added.

“