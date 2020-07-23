Ghana’s Parliament has passed Ghana’s land bill 2019 into law after the third reading in the House.

The bill was passed on Thursday, July 23, 2020, ahead of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s Mid-Year Budget Review.

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio, read the bill on the Floor of Parliament.

The bill seeks to consolidate reforms in the land sector following the implementation of the National Land Policy (NLP) in 1999.

It will also consolidate laws on land by harmonising them to ensure sustainable land management administration system, effective land tenure and efficient surveying and mapping regimes.

The bill was first introduced to Parliament in 2018, but had to be withdrawn and subsequently referred to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry for key amendments.