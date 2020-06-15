Ghana’s Parliament has passed the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Bill, 2019, after the third reading in the house of Parliament.

The bill was passed on Thursday, June 04, 2020.

The passage of this Bill is very significant and an important landmark in the history of the CIMG.

CIMG said it had pursued the Bill for the last two decades, starting from the era of H. E. President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The Bill, has therefore, gone through all subsequent administrations without any success until now.

As part of the procedure for the Bill to become Law, parliament is expected to transmit the approved Bill to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his assent.

The Bill will then become operational after Gazette notification.

Commenting on the news, the National President of CIMG, Dr. Daniel Kasser Tee, said:

The eventual passage of the Bill brings a huge relief to Marketers, as CIMG will now have the requisite legal backing to set standards for the practice of marketing and regulate the practice of the marketing profession in Ghana.

The Bill also empowers CIMG to provide education and training, and conduct professional examinations locally, thereby, saving the nation huge sums of foreign exchange through the payment of membership dues and examination fees to external marketing bodies.

It is now our turn to demonstrate how beneficial the passage of this Bill is to Professional Marketers, Student Marketers and mother Ghana.

We, therefore, eagerly await the signing into Law of this approved Bill by H. E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

On his part, the Executive Director and CEO of CIMG, Mr Kwabena Akuamoah Agyekum, expressed excitement at the news, indicating further that the Governing Council, Management and Staff of CIMG are equally elated.

He took the opportunity to pay glorious tribute to H.E. the President of the republic and his cabinet members, members of the cabinet select committee, chaired by Hon.

Hajia Alima Mahama, the current Parliament, with special mention to the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Chairman and members of the select committee on Education and, particularly, the Minister of Education, Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, whose untiring efforts contributed to the passage of the Bill.

Mr Agyekum concluded by calling on all members of the CIMG, to contribute their quota, by putting all hands on deck to deepen the practice of marketing in ways that will positively impact businesses, households and the Ghanaian society at large.