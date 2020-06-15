Public and private universities across the country are set to resume academic work today, June 15, 2020, as final year students return to school.

On March 12, 2020, after the first two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Ghana, the government closed down schools to limit the importation of the virus, as well as to contain its spread.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo in a nation’s address on May 31, 2020, announced the partial reopening to see final year university students resume lectures and enable them to take their exit exam.

Ahead of the reopening today, Chairman of Vice-Chancellors Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro, in a meeting with President Akufo-Addo and other stakeholders assured adequate measures have been put in place to protect students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

Meanwhile, the government has also distributed Personal Protective Equipment to tertiary institutions to help curb the spread of the virus.