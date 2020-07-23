President Akufo-Addo has directed the Communications Minister to suspend the DTT directive given to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

In a press release Thursday, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin said the directive is “in connection with the reduction of GBC’s channels on the DTT platform, pending further consultations with stakeholders.

In a letter Wednesday, the National Media Commission said moves by the Communications Ministry to reduce three of the six channels of the state broadcaster and Crystal TV on the platform is outside the Ministry’s remits.

It said the Ministry is usurping its powers.

According to the Commission, the constitution mandates it “to promote and ensure the freedom and independence of the media for mass communication or information” and also “insulate the state-owned media from governmental control.”

