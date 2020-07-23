Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has descended on social media commentator cum journalist, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor, describing him as a scoundrel.

It is, however, not known what triggered this attack but reports have it that Mr Taylor made some remarks against him (Koku). Mr Taylor hosts the ‘With All Due Respect‘ programme on his social media channel.

Responding to Mr Taylor’s claims, Mr Anyidoho said: “People who are paid to tell lies about me are what the Bible refers to as scoundrels…and the place for them is the hottest part of hell,” he slammed, adding “while President Atta Mills (late) and I are enjoying in heaven, scoundrels like you will rot in the hottest part of hell.”

READ ALSO:

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute said since his heart is clean he will be going to heaven and the ‘scoundrels’ against him will go to hell.

“People who tell lies about Koku Anyidoho are equal to the scoundrels in the Bible. You are just doing the bidding of your paymasters; even though you don’t know me; you have been paid to insult me; scoundrel, you will rot in the hottest part of hell…as for me, my heart is clean and God is on my side. I will be laughing at them in heaven while they rot in hell,” he vowed.

Listen to audio below: