All is set for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta‘s 2020 mid-year budget review presentation, today, Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Mr Ofori-Atta’s presentation before Parliament is in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

Sitting arrangement.

The presentation is to announce among other things, the government’s plan to revive the economy due to the impact of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 155 Members of Parliament (MPs) are expected in Parliament’s main chamber while some 120 monitor from the public gallery and on TV in their offices.

Arrival of some MPs

Some MPs have already arrived in the House to wait on the Finance Minister and the Speaker of Parliament.

MPs interacting ahead of the presentation

Sitting arrangements in the House today are in strict adherence to the social distancing safety protocol as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.