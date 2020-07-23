Veteran and Popular Kumawood Actor, Bill Asamoah, has motivated his fans with the sharing of a throwback photo which was probably taken during the early days of his acting career.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Boss Grooming and Chairman of Ghana Actors Guild in the Ashanti Region is without doubt, a fighter and a hustler, judging from the photo.

Bill disclosed, as part of the release of the photo, how he started his journey as he wrote: “I look back at where I came from and I feel so humbled, all I learned was how to be strong alone and keep moving forward. #tbt #blessedbill #gyenyame #okyerema #obranewoaa #goldenyears”

Check out his post below: