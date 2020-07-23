Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Salma Mumin has posted a video on social media, announcing that she is expecting her first child.

The actress who appeared confident about her condition said she had missed her period this month.

The video, which was sighted on Hajia4real’s Instagram page also captures Miss Mumin, in the 4Real Kids shop where she made the announcement.

She disclosed she was at the shop to buy a few baby items for her unborn child as she discussed plans with Hajia4real to sign the baby as a brand ambassador.

A few of Salma’s fans have since congratulated her while others said they suspected the move to be a way of promoting the kids’ shop.

Watch the video below: