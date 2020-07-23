Award-winning Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, has taken over most social media platforms with some of his dance moves.

The latest dance moves are aimed at hyping his latest tongues song, ‘Putuu‘.

Since the release of the song weeks ago, Ghanaians, especially music pundicts have debated its quality, with some expressing their disappointments over the song’s quality.

However, unperturbed by critics, Stonebwoy has effortlessly promoted the song both local and internationally, with netizens hopping on his lyrics’ challenge.

Stonebwoy, to increase the urge for consumption, has joined the challenge by dancing to the rhythm of his hit song.

From ‘Azonto, Alkayida Rosalina, Kwangaru’ dance moves, Stonebwoy thrilled observers who kept hailing him.

Watch video below: