Award-winning reggae dancehall producer, Riddim Boss, says dancehall musician Stonebwoy made a wrong move by recording his latest gibberish song dubbed Putuu, which is currently trending on social media.

According to him, Stonebwoy has built a golden reputation for himself as an award-winning lyricist, adding that, it would only be apt if the Bhimnation president records proper songs.

I feel he wasn’t strong with his delivery. If you know Stonebwoy and his words, you know this song is thrash. I look forward to a better track. He promoted it for a while, so I thought it was going to be a better song.

Riddim Boss posted this on his Facebook page earlier

Stonebwoy is an award winning artiste so for a song to come from him like this, I believe he could have done better, he told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

Stating reasons why he thinks Stonebwoy’s song is thrash, Ridding Boss said a good song should come with some rhythm and nice lyrics.

Patapaa has been known to be doing some of these songs that doesn’t make sense. If this song came from Patapaa, they will bash him but why wouldn’t they do the same to Stonebwoy.

An artiste like Stonebwoy should do a song like that, he said.

Meanwhile, entertainment pundit and President of the Ghana Association of Songwriters, Mr Logic disagreed with Riddim Boss on the same Daybreak Hitz show.

According to him, Riddim Boss has shot himself in the foot because Stonebwoy’s song can be classified into one genre called the gibberish or mumble humming.

We have ‘Mumble Humming’ and we have something called gibberish songs. It doesn’t come with sense but it comes with melodies. And in most cases, because gibberish songs are like Patapaa’s Skopatumana… it has no sense but rhythm… it is allowed internationally, he told Andy Dosty.

Mr Logic, however, likened Stonebwoy’s Putuu song to that of Jamaican reggae, dancehall and gospel singer Papa San’s Maddy Maddy Cry.

Muddy muddy cry is one of the biggest gibberish songs. So if you don’t understand it, you will start insulting people. Not all pundits are song expects.

There is a melody, hooks, interludes.. any international song writer will fall in love with it. Its only in Ghana that we don’t understand these things.