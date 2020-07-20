Social media virtually went on its knees in humility when actress Selly Galley shared a throwback photo of herself and husband, Praye Tietia.

The photo, which as taken in the early days of their career, captured Selly in drooling shoulder top and low-waist trousers, a king of dressing that was widely accepted back then.

Praye Tietia also was beside his ‘blondie’ wife in dark sunglasses and beads to match his hollow t-shirt.

ALSO READ

Selly revealed in the caption that accompanied the photo that it was taken years ago when they had to share one car, adding, however that after years of hardwork and success, they can boast of numerous cars.

Fans of the celebrity couple have trooped to their comment section to either laugh or commend them for staying through thick and thin.

View post below: