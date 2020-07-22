A flyer seeking interested Ghanaians to apply for auditioning as pornography actors and actresses has surfaced on social media triggering mixed reactions.

What makes the flyer controversial has to do with the fact that it appears to be a Ghanaian initiative, making people wonder if this is how far the country has come.

Boys really take this thing serious oo 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Evw7EkK9z5 — Listowel🌏😎 (@korsogyimi) July 22, 2020

“Porn Audition. Are you interested in acting a porn movie?” The notice on the flyer reads in addition to a Ghanaian phone number for interested persons to call.

While some Twitter users have been making jokes about the flyer, others have been expressing alarm over its potential to get the attention of some desperate unemployed youth.

It came just a day after news of Kenyan authorities arresting some 25 teenagers and their leader in the process of shooting pornography.

Many, who reacted, expressed anger and urged the security agencies to follow up and arrest the perpetrators.

