Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has admitted 2020 and beyond will be difficult for Ghana’s economy due to the impact of COVID-19.

He stressed the impact of COVID-19 has been devastating to individuals and the general global economy and Ghana as a country has not been spared.

He said this while presenting the 2020 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

“COVID-19 is far more than a health crisis. Ghana has not been spared the economic and social impact of the disease. Several sectors and persons have been severely affected,” he said.

However, he expressed optimism Ghana’s economy can still experience a revamp under the Akufo-Addo led government if given another four years.

“The predicted, long-lasting effects of this pandemic suggests that 2020 and beyond will be difficult.

“Ghana will, therefore, need a courageous and competent government and we have proved, over time, that we are better managers of the economy,” he bragged.

He further announced the government’s plans to roll out a GH¢100 billion recovery programme, also known as the revitalisation programme.