A total of 254 staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak in the country.



Two Hundred and three (203) out of the number have, however, recovered and were back at post while one had died.



Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, the Chief Executive of the hospital, told journalists in Kumasi that the remaining 50, who are currently in isolation, were at various stages of recovery and would resume work soon.



The meeting was to update the media on the state of the hospital, the second largest health facility in the country, in the fight against COVID-19.



Dr Owusu Danso said so far the hospital, which was one of the testing centres in the country, had tested a total of 2,853 samples of which 812, representing 28.4 percent, had tested positive to the virus.



Four hundred and twenty one (421) out of the number have recovered while 31 samples tested were currently awaiting results.



Dr Owusu Danso said although the facility had recorded some COVID-19 deaths, its performance in terms of response and management of the COVID-19, had been successful.



He appealed to the public to strictly adhere to all the preventive protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service to combat the spread of the disease in the country.