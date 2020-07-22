Vice Presiden Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Chief of Staff, Akosua Fremah Opare, led a government delegation to the one-week observation of the late Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie in the Kwabre town of Sakora Wonoo.

Hundreds of people, including mourners from all political divides, state agencies and the media all thronged the Sakora Wonoo township to commiserate with the family.

READ ALSO:

Check out Obaapa Christy’s emotional tribute song for late Sir John [Video]

First photos from Sir John’s ‘One Week’ Commemoration

Mr Afriyie, also known as Sir John, passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in June after succumbing to coronavirus.

Sir John’s one week observance