Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence on her husband, Kanye West’s recent social media rants which have got many people talking.

Mr West has the past few days ranted on Twitter about Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner while also discussing his mental health.

In his latest post, he has claimed that he’s been trying to divorce his wife for almost two years after she met rapper Meek Mill.

However, Kim, in a lengthy post on Wednesday, took to Instagram to address the issues.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder,” she said.

She indicated that she has never spoken publicly about her husband’s mental health despite the effect on their family because of their children and his privacy.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of my children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.

“But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” part of the post read.

She added: “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the person is a minor.”

