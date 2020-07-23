Nollywood actress and new mum, Regina Daniels, seems to have gotten her groove back just a few days after having her baby boy.

The beautiful mum of one has been seen having fun and sharing lovely posts on her social media page for her fans and followers.

Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to share videos of herself playing around with a friend who was behind the camera.

In one of the videos, the actress showed off her billionaire husband’s multi-million naira car garage.

The garage had G-Wagon, Porsche, Brabus, and a Ferrari in it. The camera soon panned towards two G-wagons packed beside each other and the mother of one was spotted stylishly walking into one of them as a song played in the background.

As soon as she got to one of the cars, she opened the door and stepped in like the madam that she is.

She was donned in black leggings, a yellow sweater, and white sneakers to match.

Watch the video below: