Actress and singer, Stephanie Benson, has warned young men who approach her to be careful of what they wish for because she is a sex freak.

According to her, young men who troop into her inbox with all sorts of sexual requests should brace themselves.

Apparently, the singer, who looks way younger than her age, has been getting certain comments and messages in her inbox from potential ‘entanglements’.

She has, thus, posted a video she recorded to send out the warning with a caption that read: “To My Potential Entanglements.”

