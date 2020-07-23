Liverpool held off a thrilling fightback from Chelsea to win a captivating game 5-3 at Anfield.

The Premier League champions looked to be cruising to victory as Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum scored in the first half to make it 3-0.

Olivier Giroud pulled a goal back just before the break but Roberto Firmino made it 4-1 in the 55th minute.

The introduction of Christian Pulisic sparked Chelsea as he set up Tammy Abraham and then scored himself, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted Liverpool’s fifth to finally secure victory.

The result means Chelsea head into the final day of the season in fourth place, level on points with third-placed Manchester United and one ahead of Leicester.