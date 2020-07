Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak, has announced the signing of a teenager, Isaac Mensah, from Division One side, Nkoranza Warriors.

The Phobians confirmed the signing of the forward on Wednesday.

The teenager signed a three-year contract with the Rainbow club, putting to bed strong rumours of the big move, which have lingered for the past few months.

Accra Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of Isaac Mensah from Division One side Nkoranza Warriors. The teenage striker has signed a three-year contract at the club.



🔴🟡🔵#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/TqiHHWtWJm — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 22, 2020

He bagged eight goals for Nkoranza Warriors in zone 1 of the recently annulled 2019/2020 National Division One League.