Regina Daniels’ husband cum Politician and billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, has in a fresh interview, disclosed that he married all his six wives including Regina Daniels as virgins.

During the interview, Ned also shared how he fell helplessly in love with actress Daniels the first day he met her.

His words: “Why not Regina? When I met her, I didn’t even know who she was because I don’t watch movies, whether British, Nigerian or American. Also, I am not a social media person. Up until that time, I didn’t have Facebook or Instagram accounts. So, I didn’t know about Regina until she came to my house with her family on a tour. My house in the village (Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State) is a tourist attraction of sorts.

ALSO READ:

“I liked her when I saw her, especially when I found out that she was from that place. I had always wanted to have somebody (a wife) from my side. We were introduced to each other and one thing led to another. That was when I found out she is a very decent girl. I have always said that I wouldn’t marry anybody who isn’t a virgin and that is very important to me. When I found out that she was a virgin, it reinforced my decision to marry her. I married all my wives as virgins.”

The actress, on her part, explained what it felt like being married to the 59-year-old:

“I feel free. I can do whatever I want, dress how I like, live my life the way I want to. My husband is always pushing me to be a better person. He wants me to be more exposed and see the world in a different way. As a matter of fact, there are many things I enjoy about the marriage that I cannot explain.”