Former Asante Kotoko coach, Steven Polac, has descended on the management of the club for failing to attend to accident victims after three years.

The 23 times Ghana Premier League champions, after honouring a league game at the Tema Stadium against Inter Allies, were involved in an accident on their way to Kumasi in July 2017.

A team official lost his life while several others were injured when the Porcupine Warriors bus crashed into a stationary truck on the Nkawkaw road.

The likes of Isaac Amoako, Nana Berchie who was the driver have all lashed out at the club over the lack of compensation after three years.

“Basically it’s a human thing that you do that – you come to your employee’s aid when there has been some kind of problem to your employee,” the English trainer, who coached Kotoko between 2017 and 2018, told Kumasi based Wontumi FM.

“You are an employee and you are working for an employer, you expect them [employer] to take care of you in whatever happens to you during your contract or the length you’ve been working there, so we are expecting them [Kotoko] to do that [compensate us].

READ ALSO

“Let’s be honest, they [Kotoko management] are adults, they should know these things. If the tables turn around and it happens to them, how will they feel?

“Three years later and we still haven’t been compensated. What if it were them in the accident? Don’t you think they would have already got their compensation?

“So always you need to put yourself in other people’s shoes and feel it too. Kotoko need to compensate us [accident victims].”

Deputy Equipment Officer, Thomas Obeng Asare, unfortunately, could not make it out of the wreckage alive.

Several others, including players Baba Mahama, Michael Akuffo, Amoako and Owusu Sefa sustained various degrees of injuries, resulting in the hospitalisation of some of the victims.

Polack has also coached Ghanaian clubs King Faisal and Berekum Chelsea and is currently in charge of Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.