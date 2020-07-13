The Covid-19 technical team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has added its voice to calls for the closure of schools by the government over recorded cases of Covid-19 among some final year students.

Some 35 students, out of the over 300,000 Senior High School students, have contracted the disease.

The team, headed by Prosper Honi, is urging the government to follow the precedent set by Nigeria and Kenya in closing schools and postpone “the exam of final year students until a time the public health system is resourced and responsive enough to provide a safe environment for students.”

Read details of press release below: