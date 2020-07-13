National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Boakye, has dismissed reports of flouting Covid-19 protocols with his Senior High Schools tour.

Pictures on social media, which captured Nana B as he is popularly known, talking to some final year students, sparked rage on social media due to President Nana Akufo-Addo‘s directive for schools not to entertain visitors.

However, he argues his visit was in line with a Ghana Education Service statement which said political party agents would be allowed in schools over the voters’ registration exercise but with strict compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Indeed, just like all other political party representatives and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC), I visited the Senior High Schools with an accreditation from the EC as a party official.

“It is important to note that my actions did not in any way flout laid down rules and regulations governing the exercise,” he said.

Read the full statement below:

IGNORE THE NDC’S VILE & FRUITLESS PROPAGANDA, INDEED THEY DONT LIKE READING

I have taken notice of the wicked propaganda engineered by the NDC over my visit to some Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region to observe the special registration arrangement by the Electoral Commission in second cycle institutions across the Country.

The NDC propagandists in a haste to unduly criticize me, ignored the vital information and directives that guided the special registration program. This further confirms the belief of many Ghanaians that the NDC doesn’t like reading and of course, I cannot be responsible for their inability to read and understand.

In an official statement issued by Ghana Education Service under the hand of Cassandra Twum Ampofo on the 9th of July 2020 ahead of the special registration, it was indicated that “The schools have been directed to put in measures to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 health and safety protocols and it is the expectation of management of GES that officials of Electoral Commission and the political party representatives, as well as any observer groups present, will do same during the period.”

From the above, it is clear that Electoral Commission officials, Political Party representatives and observer groups were permitted to enter the various Second Cycle institutions during the registration exercise which lasted for just two days.

Indeed, just like all other political party representatives and officials of the electoral commission, I visited the Senior high schools with an accreditation from the EC as a party official. It is important to note that my actions did not in any way flout laid down rules and regulations governing the exercise.

The NDC, maybe, were reluctant to visit the registration centre obviously because of thier misguided decision to obstruct SHS students from registering with their court suit, a decision that will politically haunt them.

That notwithstanding, their resort to needless propaganda is very shameful and I implore the people of Ghana to once again ignore this kind of outmoded antics.

I firmly reassure the Ghanaian Youth, especially students in the various SHSs, of my unwavering commitment to pursue and defend their interest at all times.

Thank You

Henry Nana Boakye (Esq) (National Youth Organizer, NPP