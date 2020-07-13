South Africa retired to bed last night with the death of Winnie and Nelson Mandela’s youngest daughter Zindzi.

Zindzi, who doubles as South African Ambassador to Denmark since 2015, was just 59 when she died in a hospital in Johannesburg.

However, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which broke the news of her death, has refused to give additional information, assuring details will be given in due time.

She leaves behind four children – Zoleka, Zondwa, Bambatha and Zwelabo – as well as husband Molapo.

Dozens of tributes, both from her children and South Africans have flooded social media for the politician who followed her late father’s footsteps.

She rose to international fame in 1985 after reading her father, Nelson Mandela’s letter which rejected a deal with the South African apartheid government.

Meanwhile, exactly 51 years ago today, July 13, a day after Zindzi’s demise, the late Mandela also lost his eldest son, Madiba to a car accident.

Read some tributes from social media:

Rest in Power, Queen Zindzi Mandela. Defending the legacy of parents whilst pathing your own is not an easy task. A lot was stolen. Your name is power, boldness, grace truth and love. You will not be erased. Rest easy ma 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Gz6RQDWroo — Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) July 13, 2020

Zindzi Mandela is often reduced to the speech she read on behalf of her father. She was so much more. A writer. An activist in her own right among the generation of 1976. A close witness to the fierce mam' Nomzamo. What a terrible loss. pic.twitter.com/RRoGPYgGbu — Zikhona Valela (@valavoosh) July 13, 2020

I love you Zindzi Mandela ❤❤hamba kahle Mkhonto we Sizwe✊🏿 until we meet again 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XBSQkf4f0X — Tebogo Sithathu DISRUPTOR (@disruptor_t) July 13, 2020

Life is so transient. Here now, just now, then gone! Reeling over the passing of Zindzi Mandela. She was so gracious in writing a quote for my new book. We always joked that I was her sister. Condolences to the entire family. RIPower #ZindziMandela pic.twitter.com/OEBSZQ2OJQ — Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) July 13, 2020

