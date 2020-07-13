South Africa retired to bed last night with the death of Winnie and Nelson Mandela’s youngest daughter Zindzi.
Zindzi, who doubles as South African Ambassador to Denmark since 2015, was just 59 when she died in a hospital in Johannesburg.
However, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which broke the news of her death, has refused to give additional information, assuring details will be given in due time.
She leaves behind four children – Zoleka, Zondwa, Bambatha and Zwelabo – as well as husband Molapo.
Dozens of tributes, both from her children and South Africans have flooded social media for the politician who followed her late father’s footsteps.
She rose to international fame in 1985 after reading her father, Nelson Mandela’s letter which rejected a deal with the South African apartheid government.
Meanwhile, exactly 51 years ago today, July 13, a day after Zindzi’s demise, the late Mandela also lost his eldest son, Madiba to a car accident.
Read some tributes from social media:
