Tema General Hospital is expected to bury over 50 unclaimed bodies by end of this month due to congestion at the facility’s morgue.

Some 23 bodies were left unclaimed at the morgue in 2018 and 30 bodies in 2019.

The hospital, in a letter signed by Medical Director, Dr Richard Anthony, is urging families who are yet to claim bodies of relatives being preserved to do the needful.

Tema General Hospital will undertake the mass burial by end of July.