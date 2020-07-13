Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo, has cried out after she discovered that her Facebook page has been hacked and turned into a p*rn site.
The actress took to social media to cry out to Facebook to help her recover her account which still carries her name but shares s*x pictures.
Uche Jombo wrote: “This SHOULD never happen to a verified page @facebook @facebookapp @facebooklife @facebookmarketplace @facebookwatch: (I’m told since hacker already changed everything I have to get your attention).
“Sent Emails since Friday to help and support but the hacker already removed ALL three admins of my page http://m.facebook.com/uchejd Changed my numbers and email (which digitally is still on my account) even tried to take over this account because it was linked….
“Normally I won’t do this but I am super pissed,” she said.