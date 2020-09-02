Founder and Leader of Synagogue Church of All Nation, Prophet TB Joshua, has added to the list of football lovers who are unhappy with Lionel Messi’s decision to exit Barcelona.

Following a 8-2 drastic defeat to Bayern Munich, the number 10 player and captain of the team has decided to bow out.

His decision has been rejected by many fans and sport analysts across the world, and the latest to make his displeasure public is the Christian leader.

In an Instagram post which contained his candid advice, Prophet Joshua explained Messi is not psychologically ready to join a new team.

“It is not good advice for @leomessi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Lionel Messi. History is our boss,” he said.

Just to make his communication clearer in case it reaches the desk of the Argentine, prophet Joshua translated his speech into Spanish.