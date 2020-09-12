Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has begun a probe into the controversial Agyapa Mineral Royalties deal.

As part of the investigation, he has written officially to parliament and requested for information on the deal.

In a 10th September 2020 letter to the clerk of parliament, the special prosecutor said his investigation is in pursuit of the Office of Special Prosecutor’s mandate to exercise the functions and powers of preventing corruption.

Joy news’ parliamentary correspondent Joseph Opoku Gakpo, reports the office of the clerk of Parliament has since begun processes to comply with the directive and has compiled various documents on the transaction which will be dispatched to the Special Prosecutor.

The documents compiled included the Mineral Income Investment Fund Bill 2018; Mineral Income Investment Fund (Amendment) Bill 2020; and the Minerals Royalties Investment Agreement among Government of Ghana, the Minerals Income Investment Fund, Agyapa Royalties Limited and ARG Royalties Limited in relation to Gold Royalties Monetization.

Other documents compiled for submission were the Amended and Restated Minerals Royalties Investment Agreement, the relationship agreement, the assignment agreement, and the indemnity agreement between government and financial institutions handling the deal like Merril Lynch International.

The report of parliament’s Finance Committee on the agreement is also part of the documents to be sent to Martin Amidu.

“I write in pursuant to Sections 2(1) c, 29 and 73 of Act 959 and Regulation 31 (1) and (2) of L. I. 2374 manding the office to exercise the functions and powers of the prevention of corruption, to request you to provide this office with information and all documents related to and/or in connection with the approval given by parliament to the Agyapa Royalty Transaction to assist this office to execute its prevention of corruption object,” the letter from the special prosecutor to parliament said.

“Your timeous compliance with this statutory notice of request will enable the office to present to government and relevant agencies of government any finding and recommendation on the said transaction or its processes which may be inconsistent with the provisions of articles 257 (6) and 268 of the 1992 Constitution and the existing laws on ownership of all the mineral resources in Ghana and the fiduciary responsibilities entrusted to the president of Ghana as the trustee holding all such mineral resources of the Republic of Ghana in trust for and on behalf of the people of Ghana,” the letter added.

“This Office will be concentrating on any potential of the said transaction to promote and facilitate the suspected commission of corruption and corruption related offences and advise government accordingly,” Mr Amidu said.

The letter gave parliament a seven-day ultimatum to submit the documents.

“In view of the public interest generated in this matter in the tense election environment this year, it will be highly appreciated should you make the requested information available to the Office and produce the required documents to this office on or before Tuesday 17th September 2020,” the letter said.

Parliament on 14th August 2020 approved the Agyapa Minerals Royalties Investment Agreement and four related documents to allow for the monetization of Ghana’s future gold royalties.

Under the agreement, Agyapa Mineral Royalties Limited has been incorporated in Jersey near United Kingdom to receive and manage royalties from 16 gold mining leases over the next 15 years or so.

In exchange, the firm will list on the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges later this year and raise at least $500 million for government to invest in infrastructure, health and education.

The listing will allow for private people to buy 49% stake in the firm. Some 22 civil society organisations including IMANI Africa and African Centre for Energy Policy have called for a suspension of the deal, insisting it is not in the interest of the country.