Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has described the Mineral Royalties deal as a stinking one.

According to him, the legal team of the Minority will soon come out with its findings after their investigations into the deal and prove to Ghanaians that the deal is indeed not in their best interest.

“We are not going to let go of this issue because it stinks so much. Our legal experts are working tirelessly and in the coming days we will present findings from our own investigations into the deal,” he told CJ on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

He, however, noted that a quick assessment of the deal indicates that Agyapa Royalties is supposed to be worth $3.7 billion not the $1 billion posited by the government.

The former Deputy Finance Minister also stated that although Parliament, particularly the Minority, has requested for the documents on the deal severally, the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, has on all occasions declined to present the documents to the House.

The Agyapa Royalties deal

Parliament on August 14 approved the controversial Agyapa Mineral Royalty Limited agreement with the Government of Ghana despite a walkout by the Minority.

Agyapa Royalties Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle, according to the government, will help raise some $1 billion immediate cash for some targeted developmental projects after its listing on the London Stock Exchange as well as the Ghana Stock Exchange.