The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has condemned the branding of elderly women as witches and lynching of women in the Savannah region.

The chairperson of the Commission, Ms Josephine Nkrumah, in an interview at the regional office, said it is high time stigmatisation and witchcraft accusations are stopped.

She explained old age makes women behave funny, but that does not mean they are witches.

She made reference to the Kafaba case where a 90-year-old woman was lynched in public.

Three elderly women are also still battling for their lives after they were attacked by a mob at Sumpini.

The chairperson added that the Commission is worried similar instances are bound to happen in Ghana if platforms are not provided for victims to air their displeasure.

Ms Nkrumah, educating the masses, advised the finger-pointers to desist from such acts as everyone is not too far away from old age.

She also appealed to those who do that to stop taking the law into their own hands.