An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into prison custody two accused persons who allegedly robbed a Pharmacy shop at gunpoint in Dansoman.

The accused persons are Shamsu Alhassan, a trader, and Abdul Wahab Yakubu an Okada (motorbike) rider.

Alhassan has been charged with robbery while Yakubu is facing a charge of possession of narcotics drugs.

They pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandoh.

The Court declined to admit the accused persons to bail after defense counsel had argued for it.

Mr. Andy Vortia, who represented Yakubu contended that his client had a fixed place of abode and he would not abscond from the jurisdiction.

According to the defense counsel, his client had people who would stand as sureties when granted bail adding that he would appear and stand trial.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Simon Terkpertey said the complainant was a pharmacy assistant at Demens Pharmacy Shop at the Dansoman Exhibition Roundabout. Alhassan and Yakubu reside at Sahara near Dansoman and Banana Inn (all in Accra), respectively.

On August 2, this year, at about 3:15 pm the complainant was in the pharmacy shop when Alhassan walked into the shop ostensibly to purchase an ointment.

Chief Inspector Terkpetey said the complainant then moved to remove the product from the shelf. Alhassan then threatened to shoot the complainant if he made a sound.

Alhassan then demanded the day’s sales and the complainant who feared for his life, handed over an unspecified amount to him.

Alhassan further marched the complainant to the Manager’s office and searched the various drawers and made away with an unspecified amount.

The prosecution said Alhassan after obtaining the monies attempted to escape with his unregistered motorbike but he was nabbed by some witnesses.

Yakubu who attempted to ride away Alhassan’s motorbike was also arrested. When Yakubu was searched, some dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and toffees allegedly laced with Indian hemp were retrieved.

The prosecution said the accused persons in their respective statements admitted the offenses.