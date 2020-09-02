Two armed robbers attacked a mobile money vendor at Yendi and made away with GH¢5,300.00.

The incident happened at Balogu North, a suburb of Yendi, around 18:30GMT on Monday, August 31.

According to Baba Sulemana, the 30-year-old agent of TA-HA Enterprise Money Transfer, one of the robbers, wearing a face mask, entered the container with a knife and a taser gun and asked him to kneel down and show him where the money was kept.

Mr Baba said he showed him a drawer where GH₵1,000.00 was after taking that asked him to show him where the rest of the money was, upon which he showed him a bag which contained GH₵4,000.00.

One of the accused took it and an additional GH₵300.00 bringing the total amount to GH₵5,300.00, leaving the victim with only GH₵36.00 on his person.

Mr Baba said immediately he (robber) took the bag, he was joined by his accomplice, who was standing outside the container wearing a crash helmet, he took out an AK47 rifle and started firing warning shots as the rode off on their motorbike.

He indicated that when the people around started running, a bullet hit one 51-year-old Mr Awolu Zakaria, but before the police arrived at the scene, the robbers had bolted.

Mr. Zakaria was rushed to the Yendi Municipal Hospital where he is responding to treatment.