Tributes have begun pouring in for former President Rawlings’ mother, Victoria Agbotui, few hours after her death was announced.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to express condolences to the family as they pen emotional tributes to the centenarian.

Madam Agbotui, who was born on September 9, 1919, turned 101 recently and celebrated it in style.

With some describing Madam Agbotui’s death as a big blow to the family and the National Democratic Congress at large, others believe it is a celebration of a life well-lived.

However, the former President’s family is yet to make an official statement regarding her passing.

Read some tributes below: