Ace broadcaster and Ghanaian actor, Mikki Osei Berko, has disclosed that he saw his father for the first time eight years ago.

Popularly known as Dada Boat, he said he was raised and taken care of by his single mother throughout his education.

I’m not saying [this] to damn my father. But meeting him in 2012 was the first time I met and interacted with him.

I didn’t know him till in 2012, I looked for him, the veteran added.

MORE:

The multiple award-winning media practitioner and actor credited with over two hundred movies said his father is France-based.

Narrating how he established contact with his father, Mikki, who doubles as a football coach and a politician, intimated that it was through a close family member.

My mother was pregnant when he left and never showed up, but I knew some of his relatives including former Supreme Court Justice, Justice Brobbey — He’s my father’s uncle.

I tried contacting him whilst growing up, then, eventually, he got to know who I am and he linked me up to my father. So, I saw my father in 2012, he said in a media interview.