A 29-year-old Prophetess from Gweru, Zimbabwe has been arrested over an alleged sexual molestation of a female congregant.

Prophetess Juliet Masakanire who is said to be the founder of Pray Deliverance and Testimony Ministries International was also accused of bribing the congregant with US$16 and making several EcoCash transactions to buy her silence.

Prophetess Juliet Masakanire

The alleged sexual molestation victim alleged that the Prophetess sucked her breasts while putting her fingers in her private part on three different occasions.

She also revealed that they stayed together and shared the same bed.

“She used to give me money every time she abused me. She gave me US$10, US$6, R50, and transferred varying amounts to my account via EcoCash. She said I should do what she wanted if I entertained any thoughts of getting married,” the victim narrated.

She further alleged that she surrendered her smartphone after being told to sow a seed to get a husband.

Juliet was arraigned before a court but she pleaded not guilty to the charge and is currently out on $1,000 bail.

The prophetess has denied the allegation, saying the complainant and her friends want to tarnish her reputation and destroy her church.

“I was giving her money for groceries and other things since we stayed together. She is framing me because they want to destroy me and my church,” she said.