‘The Lord is indeed our strength when we are weak’ and that was exactly what happened when Joe Mettle ministered at late ex-President Jerry Rawlings‘ funeral.

Clad in mourning cloth, the award-winning artiste lightened up the spirits of the widow, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and mourners with soul captivating performance.

Mr Mettle lifted spirits with songs such as Onwanwani and Nare Kele Mo.

Despite being drowned in sorrow over the absence of her better-half, she was spotted singing along.

The final funeral rites held at the Black Star Square in Accra saw scores of dignitaries and Ghanaians in attendance to bid farewell to the former President.

Watch the video below: