President Nana Akufo-Addo has shared his fondest memory of late President Jerry John Rawlings in a tribute during his funeral service.

According to President Akufo-Addo, during the burial of Mr Rawlings’s mother, Victoria Agbortui, Mr Rawlings asked the clergy to hold on and invited him to join him in prayers.

“There was a symbolic gesture he advanced to me at the funeral of his late mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui, held at the Forecourt of the State House on 24th October 2020. It was to be our last time together. He was called up by the clergy to receive special prayers as the only surviving son. He told the men of God to wait and called for me to walk up to join him to receive the special prayers. He whispered into my ears as I stood beside him: ‘I reminded them that they should pray for you also because you had also lost your mother.’ I was touched by this,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said it is no secret that the relationship between them was one of open animosity.

He said Mr Rawlings was described by many as charismatic, energetic and a fearless leader, adding that his decision to accept defeat after the 2012 election petition earned him respect from Mr Rawlings.